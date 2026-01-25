'Fights happen...': Prince Narula addresses separation rumors with Yuvika
What's the story
Reality TV couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who rose to fame on Bigg Boss 9, have been married since 2018. Last year, rumors of their separation took the internet by storm. However, in a recent interview with Zoom, Narula clarified that they never discussed a split and that their video was taken out of context. He said, "Every husband and wife has a tough time in their life."
Couple's stance
Narula and Chaudhary's response to separation rumors
Narula further explained that they chose not to clarify the rumors immediately because it would have seemed like they were justifying themselves. Instead, they posted a picture together when things calmed down. He said, "We have never talked about being apart." "Fights happen between our parents. We also fight with our parents and siblings." "It doesn't mean that we will get separated from them. So it's a very normal thing that there is a fight between a husband and wife."
Parenthood impact
Narula's life changes after becoming a parent
Narula also spoke about how his life changed after the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ekleen. He said they have become calmer and don't fight as much. "The biggest happiness for us is our baby. Everyone revolves around her." He added that he now tries to take the first flight home after work so he can spend more time with his family.
Work collaboration
Narula and Chaudhary's upcoming project together
On the professional front, Narula and Chaudhary are set to appear together in Farah Khan's The 50. The couple fell in love on Bigg Boss 9 and got married on October 12, 2018. They welcomed their daughter in October 2024. Despite the separation rumors, they have continued to support each other professionally and personally.