'It was...evil eye': Yuvika recalls marital issues with Prince Narula

Actor couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been married since 2018 and are loved for their chemistry. However, their relationship turned sour a few months ago, and fans noticed that they appeared distant in their vlogs and on social media. Now, Chaudhary has revealed what really affected their relationship.

Vlog details Chaudhary spoke to Sunita Ahuja recently In a recent vlog by Sunita Ahuja, the wife of actor Govinda, Chaudhary opened up about the problems in her marriage with Narula. The two were seen sitting together at a temple discussing how nazar (the evil eye) can negatively affect many things. Ahuja said, "I get to know who has an evil eye or does black magic on me, my kids, or my family." "There are some people within the family and also outside who have an evil eye."

Relationship issues Chaudhary opened up about her marriage issues Later in the vlog, Ahuja asked Chaudhary about the rumors of trouble in her marriage. To this, she replied, "It was...an evil eye. When you come into people's eyes so much, your energy changes." Talking about how she coped with the rough patch, Chaudhary said, "I left things to God. I became spiritual and started loving myself, which helped me come out with those problems." Ahuja agreed and said whoever tries to break a home will be "punished by God."