Producer Shankar defends Deverakonda over online trolling ahead of 'Ranabaali'
Entertainment
With Ranabaali hitting theaters next week, producer Ravi Shankar stepped up to defend lead actor Vijay Deverakonda after a wave of online trolling.
At a promo event, Shankar called Vijay "such a good man" and urged people to stop the negativity, saying he's known him for nearly a decade and doesn't get why people are being harsh.
Deverakonda calls trolling manufactured in Hyderabad
Vijay addressed the criticism at a Hyderabad press meet, calling the trolling "manufactured" and saying the same opinions being repeated online raise questions.
Ravi Shankar acknowledged everyone's right to an opinion but asked people to "See his effort instead."
Despite all this noise, the Ranabaali film's makers are focused on promoting their film and shifting attention back to what they've created.