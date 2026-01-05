Will Bobby Deol-Akshaye Khanna reunite for 'Humraaz 2'?

Bollywood has recently witnessed a remarkable resurgence of two actors: Bobby Deol and Akshaye Khanna . Deol's journey back to stardom started with projects like Aashram (2020) and Class Of '83 (2020), while Khanna made his mark with Chhaava and Dhurandhar. Interestingly, both actors were part of the beloved thriller Humraaz (2002), directed by Abbas-Mustan. Now, there are talks about a possible reunion in Humraaz 2.

Production insights 'Humraaz 2' could happen with Deol and Khanna Ratan Jain of Venus Worldwide Entertainment, who produced Humraaz, spoke to Bollywood Hungama about the possibility of a sequel. He said, "I can make Humraaz 2 if I get the right script for these two actors." "We need to have scripts where they fit the part and have age-appropriate roles."

Actor insights Jain praised Deol and Khanna's professionalism Jain also praised both actors for their professionalism. He said, "Bobby is a pleasure to work with and so is Akshaye." "As for Akshaye, let him get settled for some time after this humongous success that he has seen. I'll try to meet him." "Akshaye has always been like this - very selective in his films. Money is secondary to him. If he's not happy with the script, he'll reject the film."