Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh donates ₹5cr to flood relief Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh has donated ₹5 crore and 100 tractors to help people hit by the recent floods in Punjab.

Known for tracks like "Gangland" and "Badnam," he's been on the ground with relief teams, describing it as his duty as a son of Punjab and promising ongoing support as communities recover.