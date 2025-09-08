Next Article
Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh donates ₹5cr to flood relief
Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh has donated ₹5 crore and 100 tractors to help people hit by the recent floods in Punjab.
Known for tracks like "Gangland" and "Badnam," he's been on the ground with relief teams, describing it as his duty as a son of Punjab and promising ongoing support as communities recover.
Aulakh's acting debut in 'Brown Boys'
Aulakh's generosity has earned him lots of praise across Punjab, highlighting his deep connection to his roots.
On top of his relief work, he's also about to make his acting debut in Brown Boys, a period action drama produced by T-Series and Almighty Motion Picture—showing he's ready to take on new challenges beyond music.