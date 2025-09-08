What's delaying Kangana-Madhavan's 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'?

The third installment of the Tanu Weds Manu franchise has hit a roadblock over ownership rights. Eros International , which produced the previous films in the series, has claimed full ownership and issued a legal notice to director Aanand L Rai , according to reports. The notice warns that any unauthorized sequel "shall be treated as infringement" and would invite legal action. This development suggests there could be delays in the film's production. The franchise stars R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut .

Tension escalates Tensions rise between Rai and Eros The ownership dispute has further strained the already rocky relationship between Eros and Rai. The filmmaker had earlier slammed the studio for using AI to change the climax of his 2013 film Raanjhanaa during its Tamil re-release. In the re-released version, Dhanush's character, Kundan, lives, while in the original, he dies.

Franchise future Eros is also working on 'Tanu Weds Manu' sequel In the notice, Eros has stated that no other party can legally make a sequel to the Tanu Weds Manu franchise. The studio also revealed that it is already working on its own sequel. This might lead to a legal battle between the director and Eros over the future of this popular franchise.

Role speculation Ranaut was set to play triple role in 'Tanu...3' Earlier, there were reports that Ranaut might play a triple role in the third installment. A source had told Pinkvilla, "Kangana is excited to explore the first triple role of her career, and is awaiting a complete narration from Rai." The insider added that the film would give her an opportunity to explore new shades as a performer.