Tamil actor Ashok injured while shooting for film
Tamil actor Ashok, known for his roles in Pidichirukku and hit TV serials, was hurt during a stunt on the set of his new movie Manju Virattu.
While filming, a bull lost control and charged at him, leaving him with a minor abdominal injury.
He was quickly taken to the hospital and is now recovering.
Incident raises questions about safety during action scenes
On-set medics acted fast with first aid before transferring Ashok to a nearby hospital. Doctors have advised him to take some time off to heal.
The incident has sparked concern among fans and colleagues, with many worried about safety during action scenes in Tamil cinema.
Support and well-wishes have poured in as everyone hopes for Ashok's speedy recovery.