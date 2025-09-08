'Rise and Fall': Arjun-Arbaaz's argument sets tone for reality show Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

The new reality show "Rise and Fall" just launched on September 6, and things got heated right away.

The series splits contestants into two teams—Rulers and Workers—and the very first episode saw Arjun Bijlani (Workers) and Arbaaz Patel (Rulers) go head-to-head in a challenge that quickly turned into a tense argument.

It's an early sign that this competition is going to be intense.