'Rise and Fall': Arjun-Arbaaz's argument sets tone for reality show
The new reality show "Rise and Fall" just launched on September 6, and things got heated right away.
The series splits contestants into two teams—Rulers and Workers—and the very first episode saw Arjun Bijlani (Workers) and Arbaaz Patel (Rulers) go head-to-head in a challenge that quickly turned into a tense argument.
It's an early sign that this competition is going to be intense.
Meet the contestants of 'Rise and Fall'
The Workers team features faces like Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, and Noorin Sha.
On the Rulers side are Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh.
With this kind of lineup—and the first major clash already out of the way—the stage is set for plenty more drama as the season unfolds.