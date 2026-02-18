'Qala' actor Babil Khan goes viral with new photoshoot
Entertainment
Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, spent time in Thailand through December and early January, training hard in Muay Thai to prep for a project that goes on floors mid 2026.
He shared two pictures from his latest photoshoot, including a workout photo that has been described as going viral.
Looking back at Babil's career
Babil kicked off his film career behind the scenes on Qarib Qarib Single before acting in Qala (2022), Friday Night Plan, and The Railway Men.
After taking a six-month Instagram break last year, he's back online sharing updates and connecting with fans.