R Madhavan reveals his biggest indulgence is a 'small boat'
Entertainment
R Madhavan just shared that his most extravagant buy is actually a "small boat" in Dubai—not the flashy yacht people assumed.
He told Curly Tales it's his "biggest indulgence."
On why B'wood actors don't take risks
Madhavan also opened up about how Bollywood doesn't pay residuals like Hollywood does, which means actors don't earn from old hits and often avoid risky roles.
He encouraged fellow actors to invest beyond films—pointing out that more are now putting their money into things like VFX and beauty startups for extra financial security.