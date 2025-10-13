Raghav Juyal jokes about being adopted by Shah Rukh Khan
Actor Raghav Juyal had some fun with Shah Rukh Khan, joking that SRK's family might just adopt him.
He even told Khan, "Sir meri saari chotein aapki wali hain, bas aapka jaisa paisa aa jaye," which got a good laugh from the superstar.
Juyal's journey from 'loose cannon' to SRK's 'biggest fan'
Juyal's big break came with Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Bads of Bollywood.
Following his performance in Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Bads of Bollywood, Juyal was cast in Siddharth Anand's upcoming film King (set for 2026), which also stars Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan.
Juyal sees SRK as a mentor—he remembers being told not to become a "loose cannon" and feeling genuinely encouraged by the superstar.
Juyal's upcoming projects and dreams
After The Ba***ds of Bollywood and Kill, Juyal is set to appear in The Paradise opposite Nani in 2026.
He's aiming high: after starting out as a side dancer in ABCD 2 (2015), he now dreams of leading ABCD 3 and becoming India's biggest superstar.