Raima Sen gets candid about Bollywood journey, nepotism debate

Actor Raima Sen, known for projects like The Vaccine War and Manorama Six Feet Under, is gearing up for the release of Hansal Mehta 's Family Business. The actor, who is celebrating 26 years of her debut in Godmother, is active both in the Bengali and Hindi industries. Speaking about her Bollywood journey, she told Hindustan Times, "It's always great to be back in the Hindi industry, but I must admit ab ki thoda time laga."

Career beginnings Sen recalls her 1st meeting with Vinay Shukla Sen fondly remembers her journey from Kolkata to Bollywood. "I still remember getting the offer when I was a 17-year-old girl living in Kolkata, and Vinay Shukla had come down," she recalled. "He was screen testing [for Godmother], he said, 'Do this film, [you] fit the bill.'" Despite her initial fears of acting alongside veterans like Shabana Azmi, she decided to give it a shot.

Family support 'My parents never asked the makers to cast us...' Sen revealed that her parents, Moon Moon Sen and Bharat Dev Varma, were supportive of her decision to join the film industry. "My parents never asked the makers to cast us as sisters in either industries." "In fact, they were like, 'You want to join movies, take this journey alone, please.'" "Also, they never told us what to do...and so as teenagers, whatever mistakes we made, our parents were, 'It's your mistake.' And that made us better."

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Role selection On being more responsible while choosing roles now Sen's approach to choosing roles has evolved over the years. "When I was young, I was all over the place, choosing whatever came our way in Bollywood, but now I am more responsible," she explained. However, she admitted, "But I cannot be too choosy with roles here as there is too much competition in this industry compared to regional ones like the Bengali industry."

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