Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar's homes in Pakistan to become museums
Restoration work has kicked off on the ancestral homes of Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor.
Starting July 28, 2025, these historic houses are set to become museums celebrating their legacies, thanks to support from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.
Restoration to be completed in 2 years
With a ₹70 million budget (and help from the World Bank), both homes will be fully restored over two years—inside and out.
Declared national heritage sites back in 2014, these buildings aren't just about movie nostalgia; they're part of preserving Peshawar's diverse history.
The project also hopes to draw more tourists and open up new job opportunities for locals.