Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' shoot delayed; actor busy with other projects Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

Prabhas's much-awaited film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, won't start filming as planned in September 2025.

The director wants Prabhas to give the movie his full attention, but with the actor busy finishing other films like PrabhasHanu and The Raja Saab, Spirit's schedule is now up in the air.