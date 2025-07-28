Next Article
Prabhas-Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' shoot delayed; actor busy with other projects
Prabhas's much-awaited film Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, won't start filming as planned in September 2025.
The director wants Prabhas to give the movie his full attention, but with the actor busy finishing other films like PrabhasHanu and The Raja Saab, Spirit's schedule is now up in the air.
'The Raja Saab' is set to release on December 5
In Spirit, Prabhas will play a cop taking on the underworld. Triptii Dimri—making her South Indian cinema debut—steps in as the female lead after Deepika Padukone was first considered.
Meanwhile, fans can catch Prabhas next in The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy about a haunted mansion releasing December 5 and also starring Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan.