'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' edits: Flag scene, climax tweaked—details here

Bobby Deol's line added in new ending

To keep things moving and more engaging, several scenes were trimmed or reworked—like cutting down those long cyclone sequences and tweaking the climax.

The much-talked-about 'flag scene' lost its visual effects, and a lengthy horse ride was shortened.

Plus, Bobby Deol's "Aandhi Vachesindhi" line is now part of the revised ending.

All these changes aim to give audiences a smoother ride as the film continues in theaters.