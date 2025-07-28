Next Article
'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' edits: Flag scene, climax tweaked—details here
After a less-than-stellar box office debut, the makers of "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" (starring Pawan Kalyan) jumped in with major edits just five days after release.
Even though the film made ₹75 crore in India, it didn't quite hit the mark, so the team decided to shake things up for viewers.
Bobby Deol's line added in new ending
To keep things moving and more engaging, several scenes were trimmed or reworked—like cutting down those long cyclone sequences and tweaking the climax.
The much-talked-about 'flag scene' lost its visual effects, and a lengthy horse ride was shortened.
Plus, Bobby Deol's "Aandhi Vachesindhi" line is now part of the revised ending.
All these changes aim to give audiences a smoother ride as the film continues in theaters.