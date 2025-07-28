Elvish Yadav, Karan Kundrra win 'Laughter Chefs' Season 2

'Laughter Chefs' to return with Season 3

Good news for fans: Chef Sokhi announced that "Laughter Chefs" is coming back for Season 3 soon.

The show's unique mix of celebs, pro chefs, and hilarious challenges—plus appearances from stars like Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya—has made it a favorite for anyone who loves food with a side of fun.