Want to be a Bollywood star like Shah Rukh Khan
Tahir Raj Bhasin, fresh off his role in Special Ops 2.0, says he's aiming to redefine what it means to be a Bollywood star—taking cues from Shah Rukh Khan's legendary '90s characters.
He shared how SRK's roles in Baazigar and DDLJ showed him that even flawed characters can be magnetic and memorable.
Bhasin's upcoming projects and his vision for future roles
Bhasin wants to play parts that really connect with today's audience—stories that feel relevant and transformative.
He's noticed how fast Bollywood is changing, especially with the rise of South Indian cinema.
Up next, he stars in a Netflix thriller with Parineeti Chopra and continues exploring layered villains like the tech-savvy Collector in Special Ops 2.0, tackling issues like AI and national security.