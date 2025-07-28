Want to be a Bollywood star like Shah Rukh Khan

Bhasin's upcoming projects and his vision for future roles

Bhasin wants to play parts that really connect with today's audience—stories that feel relevant and transformative.

He's noticed how fast Bollywood is changing, especially with the rise of South Indian cinema.

Up next, he stars in a Netflix thriller with Parineeti Chopra and continues exploring layered villains like the tech-savvy Collector in Special Ops 2.0, tackling issues like AI and national security.