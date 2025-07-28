Next Article
Puri Jagannadh brings together Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu for new film
Telugu director Puri Jagannadh is back with a new project, bringing together Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi and Bollywood's Tabu.
The big surprise? Music will be by Mahati Swara Sagar, son of composer Mani Sharma, even though Sagar's last album, "Bholaa Shankar," disappointed fans.
Tabu is set to play an antagonist—something we don't see from her often—in what's described as a satirical, socially-relevant story.
Co-produced with Charmee Kaur, the team plans to wrap shooting in just two months.
Mahati has already finished two songs and is working on the background score.
This film also continues Jagannadh's creative link with the Sharma family after their hit "iSmart Shankar."
More updates are expected soon!