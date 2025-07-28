Puri Jagannadh brings together Vijay Sethupathi, Tabu for new film

Mahati has already finished 2 songs

Tabu is set to play an antagonist—something we don't see from her often—in what's described as a satirical, socially-relevant story.

Co-produced with Charmee Kaur, the team plans to wrap shooting in just two months.

Mahati has already finished two songs and is working on the background score.

This film also continues Jagannadh's creative link with the Sharma family after their hit "iSmart Shankar."

More updates are expected soon!