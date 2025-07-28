Next Article
Did you know Sanjay Dutt returned ₹72Cr inheritance to his family?
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt was once left a massive ₹72 crore inheritance by Nisha Patil, a devoted fan who passed away in 2018.
Instead of keeping it, Dutt chose to return the entire amount to her family, saying simply, "I gave it back to her family," showing real respect and kindness.
Dutt's film career
Dutt's journey started with Rocky in 1981 and includes hits like Naam and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.
Even after facing tough personal and legal battles—including time in prison—he's stayed strong in Bollywood.
He recently appeared in Housefull 5, with big projects like Akhanda 2 (out September), Dhurandhar (December), and KD - The Devil (2026) on the way.