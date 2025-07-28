Did you know Sanjay Dutt returned ₹72Cr inheritance to his family?

Dutt's film career

Dutt's journey started with Rocky in 1981 and includes hits like Naam and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Even after facing tough personal and legal battles—including time in prison—he's stayed strong in Bollywood.

He recently appeared in Housefull 5, with big projects like Akhanda 2 (out September), Dhurandhar (December), and KD - The Devil (2026) on the way.