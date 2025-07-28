Selena Selena Gomez reveals unique wedding dessert details Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

Selena Gomez just gave fans a peek into her September 2025 wedding plans with Benny Blanco—and it's all about the personal touches.

She shared that instead of a big, traditional cake, she wants a mini cake for just the couple and biscuits and gravy made from her nana's recipe for dessert.

Sounds pretty sweet (and delicious)!