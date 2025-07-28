Next Article
Selena Selena Gomez reveals unique wedding dessert details
Selena Gomez just gave fans a peek into her September 2025 wedding plans with Benny Blanco—and it's all about the personal touches.
She shared that instead of a big, traditional cake, she wants a mini cake for just the couple and biscuits and gravy made from her nana's recipe for dessert.
Sounds pretty sweet (and delicious)!
Gomez and Blanco engaged in December 2024
The couple is keeping things low-key, reportedly asking guests to limit phone use so everyone can actually enjoy the moment.
After getting engaged in December 2024 following a year of dating, they're set for an intimate California ceremony with just close friends and family—making sure their big day stays special and private.