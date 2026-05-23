Raj wraps his part in 'Drishyam 3' releasing October 2026 Entertainment May 23, 2026

Prakash Raj has just finished shooting his part in Drishyam 3, the Hindi crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn.

He posted a photo from the set and shared, "Just wrapped up a fantastic shoot with a wonderful team... thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this film. I'm sure you'll love it too... on to the next one."

The movie is dropping in October 2026.