Raj wraps his part in 'Drishyam 3' releasing October 2026
Prakash Raj has just finished shooting his part in Drishyam 3, the Hindi crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn.
He posted a photo from the set and shared, "Just wrapped up a fantastic shoot with a wonderful team... thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this film. I'm sure you'll love it too... on to the next one."
The movie is dropping in October 2026.
Hindi 'Drishyam 3' adopts new storyline
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film picks up with Vijay Salgaonkar and his family as they deal with the fallout of hiding a crime.
Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran are back in their roles. Notably, Prakash Raj joined earlier this year, not as Akshaye Khanna's replacement, since Khanna left over character continuity issues.
Unlike the Malayalam version, this Hindi installment will have its own storyline for fans.