Rajinikanth 'Jailer 2' opens Oct 15 Kerala 6am shows
Entertainment
Rajinikanth is back with Jailer 2, and fans in Kerala are getting a special treat: early morning shows at 6am when the movie drops worldwide on October 15.
This keeps up the tradition of celebrating his film releases bright and early, a longstanding tradition of 6am first shows in Kerala.
Tickets Oct 11 4,000+ Kerala shows
Tickets go live on October 11 at 10am and distributors are planning a massive rollout with over 4,000 shows across Kerala.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film follows Tiger Muthuvel Pandian as he takes on a smuggling syndicate.
The cast features Ramya Krishnan and S J Suryah, with a U/A 16+ rating and a runtime just under three hours.