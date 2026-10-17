Rajinikanth calls composer Deva 'pure gold' in heartfelt tribute

Rajinikanth remembered Deva's work in three of his films, Annamalai, Baasha, and Arunachalam. "All three films were very big successes," he noted.

The actor also recounted a personal incident where he chose AR Rahman over Deva for Padayappa. Despite the decision, Deva supported him wholeheartedly.

"I am saying this with happiness, please go ahead... That boy (AR Rahman) is coming up well," Rajinikanth recalled the conversation.