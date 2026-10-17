Rajinikanth calls composer Deva 'pure gold' in heartfelt tribute
What's the story
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth paid tribute to late music director Deva on Saturday. He visited the late composer's residence and called him "a person of pure gold." "The sudden demise of my dear friend, music director Deva, is both shocking and sorrowful," he said in a video. The Tamil composer-singer was 75 years old and reportedly died of a heart attack.
Tribute
'All 3 films were very big successes'
Rajinikanth remembered Deva's work in three of his films, Annamalai, Baasha, and Arunachalam. "All three films were very big successes," he noted.
The actor also recounted a personal incident where he chose AR Rahman over Deva for Padayappa. Despite the decision, Deva supported him wholeheartedly.
"I am saying this with happiness, please go ahead... That boy (AR Rahman) is coming up well," Rajinikanth recalled the conversation.
Legacy
'He was without lies or deceit'
Rajinikanth further described Deva as "a person of pure gold who was without lies or deceit."
He spoke about Deva's struggles in life and how he supported his four younger brothers even after becoming a star.
"Even when Ilaiyaraaja was ruling the roost, Deva created a style for himself and succeeded big time."
Remembrance
When Deva spoke about concerts
Rajinikanth also recalled a conversation with Deva two and a half years ago when he expressed his desire to do concerts. The actor happily participated in one of these events.
"Three months ago, he came after going to either Canada or Australia and said, 'I am very happy. Youngsters are welcoming me so happily. I am feeling so happy Rajini sir. With this happiness, I will live for another 10 to 15 years," the superstar shared.
Condolences
Deva passed away on Saturday
Deva, who passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday, had composed music for over 400 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Born Devanesan Chokkalingam, he made his debut as a Tamil film composer with Mattukkara Mannaru in 1986.
He quickly rose to fame with Manasukketha Maharasa and Vaigasi Poranthachu.
Some of his notable films include Vedan, Aasai, and Varraar Sandiyar.