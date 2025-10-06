Next Article
Rajinikanth visits Badrinath Dham; temple closes for winter on November 25
Rajinikanth, the legendary Tamil actor, made a spiritual stop at Badrinath Dham on Monday.
He was greeted by the temple committee with prasad and a tulsi garland—a gesture that highlights his special visit to one of India's most revered Char Dham sites.
If you're planning a trip, heads up: the temple closes for winter on November 25.
Meanwhile, on the work front
He's still going strong in movies—his latest film Coolie hit screens this year, with Rajini taking on a smuggling syndicate alongside stars like Nagarjuna and Shruti Haasan.
With a career spanning from his 1975 debut Apoorva Raagangal to blockbusters like Sivaji and Jailer, Rajinikanth remains an icon in Tamil cinema.