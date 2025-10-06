Rajinikanth visits Badrinath Dham; temple closes for winter on November 25 Entertainment Oct 06, 2025

Rajinikanth, the legendary Tamil actor, made a spiritual stop at Badrinath Dham on Monday.

He was greeted by the temple committee with prasad and a tulsi garland—a gesture that highlights his special visit to one of India's most revered Char Dham sites.

If you're planning a trip, heads up: the temple closes for winter on November 25.