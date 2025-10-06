Micro-dramas next for Balaji, Ektaa Kapoor collabs with StoryTV
What's the story
Balaji Telefilms, a major player in the Indian entertainment industry, has joined forces with Eloelo Group's Story TV. This partnership aims to create short-form, mobile-first shows for digital audiences. The collaboration will produce a variety of titles across different genres and languages, featuring original stories and talent designed specifically for vertical video formats.
Partnership details
'Micro dramas could become a $5 billion market...'
Saurabh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Story TV, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. He said, "We are delighted to partner with Balaji Telefilms to reimagine the Indian micro-drama ecosystem with a line-up of stories and characters that will be industry firsts." "Micro dramas could become a $5 billion market in the next three years, and our partnership with Balaji will help build this category further."
New avenues
'Alliance sets the stage for fresh, fast-paced storytelling'
Ektaa Kapoor, Joint Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms, also shared her thoughts on the partnership. She said, "Our alliance with Story TV sets the stage for fresh, fast-paced storytelling." Sanjay Dwivedi, CEO of Balaji Telefilms, added that this move is in line with changing viewer habits. He said micro dramas are short and impactful and designed for today's mobile-first viewers.