Micro-dramas next for Balaji, Ektaa Kapoor collabs with StoryTV

Partnership details

'Micro dramas could become a $5 billion market...'

Saurabh Pandey, Founder and CEO of Story TV, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. He said, "We are delighted to partner with Balaji Telefilms to reimagine the Indian micro-drama ecosystem with a line-up of stories and characters that will be industry firsts." "Micro dramas could become a $5 billion market in the next three years, and our partnership with Balaji will help build this category further."