'Dhurandhar': Ranveer Singh's action film release date locked
Ranveer Singh is making his much-awaited comeback with the spy-action film Dhurandhar, landing in theaters this December.
It's his first movie since Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and fans are buzzing to see him step into a fresh, action-packed role.
The film will be released on December 26
Filming wrapped up just this October, and excitement is high—not only because it marks Singh's return to dynamic roles but also as his first release since becoming a dad with Deepika Padukone.
With new energy and plenty of hype, Dhurandhar is set to be a big year-end draw for action lovers and Ranveer fans alike.