Zubeen Garg case: Why Assam lawyers refuse to represent accused 

The All Assam Lawyers' Association has announced that no legal counsel will be provided to the accused in the case of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's death. The decision comes amid a growing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise during a scuba diving accident in Singapore . The association warned that allowing their conscience to defend the accused would be a historical mistake for the legal fraternity.

Statement Multiple FIRs lodged in case The association's statement read, "The death under mysterious circumstances has given rise to suspicion, mystery and a sense of conspiracy." "Multiple FIRs have been lodged with the police in different parts of the State." Garg was in Singapore for the North East India Festival where he was scheduled to perform on September 20 and 21. His sudden death has left fans and the music industry in shock.

Investigation update Chief Minister questions poisoning claims Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has questioned the "poisoning" claims made by Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami. He urged patience until the viscera report arrives next week and called for cooperation from Assamese witnesses in Singapore. A judicial commission has been formed to investigate the case, with four individuals, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Goswami, and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, already arrested. The investigation continues to unfold as more details emerge.