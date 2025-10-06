Zubeen Garg case: Why Assam lawyers refuse to represent accused
What's the story
The All Assam Lawyers' Association has announced that no legal counsel will be provided to the accused in the case of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg's death. The decision comes amid a growing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise during a scuba diving accident in Singapore. The association warned that allowing their conscience to defend the accused would be a historical mistake for the legal fraternity.
Statement
Multiple FIRs lodged in case
The association's statement read, "The death under mysterious circumstances has given rise to suspicion, mystery and a sense of conspiracy." "Multiple FIRs have been lodged with the police in different parts of the State." Garg was in Singapore for the North East India Festival where he was scheduled to perform on September 20 and 21. His sudden death has left fans and the music industry in shock.
Investigation update
Chief Minister questions poisoning claims
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has questioned the "poisoning" claims made by Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami. He urged patience until the viscera report arrives next week and called for cooperation from Assamese witnesses in Singapore. A judicial commission has been formed to investigate the case, with four individuals, including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Goswami, and Amrit Prabha Mahanta, already arrested. The investigation continues to unfold as more details emerge.
Philanthropy
Garg was known for philanthropic efforts
Garg, who passed away at 52, was known for his philanthropic efforts. During the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, he and his wife Garima had offered a two-story building in Guwahati to the state government as a COVID-care facility. The building could accommodate up to 30 patients. He was a people's prince.