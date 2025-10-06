Louis CK defends Saudi Arabia gig: 'Felt like good opportunity'
What's the story
Emmy-winning comedian Louis CK has defended his decision to perform at the Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia. The event, which he is co-headlining with British comedian Jimmy Carr, has been criticized by fellow comedians for allegedly whitewashing a regime known for human rights abuses. On Real Time With Bill Maher, CK revealed that other comedians were "really surprised" by the audience's response in Riyadh so far.
Audience response
CK pointed out that a Jewish lesbian comedian was celebrated
CK pointed out that a Jewish lesbian comedian had received a standing ovation at the festival. He was referring to Jessica Kirson, who has since expressed "sincere regret" for her participation in the event. "So, there's stuff going on that's unexpected in this thing," CK said. "People have been playing Saudi Arabia for years. Comedians have been going and playing Arab countries."
Decision-making
CK on the restrictions he was told about
CK revealed that he was told there would only be two restrictions on his performance: "Their religion and their government." He admitted to not having jokes about these topics. "...When I heard it's opening, I thought, that's awfully interesting. That just feels like a good opportunity. And I just feel like comedy is a great way to get in and start talking."
Criticism
Other comedians have slammed their peers for performing in Riyadh
Several comedians, including Marc Maron, Atsuko Okatsuka, and David Cross, have criticized performers who have previously complained about cancel culture and censorship for agreeing to participate in the Riyadh festival. Cross published a scathing statement on his website, calling out CK by name. "Clearly you guys don't give a shit about what the rest of us think, but how can any of us take any of you seriously ever again?" he wrote.
Defense
Kirson and Burr defended their performances
Kirson, who performed at the Riyadh festival on September 29, asked for a guarantee to talk about being a lesbian on stage. She later expressed "sincere regret" for participating under the Saudi government's auspices. Burr, who performed in Riyadh on September 26, defended his decision as "a mind-blowing experience." He said it was great to experience that part of the world. Big names like Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson, and Aziz Ansari also participated.