Zubeen Garg death case: 2 more arrested, total reaches 4

The investigation surrounding the untimely death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has taken a new turn with the arrest of two more people close to him. Bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta were arrested by the Assam Police on Thursday, reported NDTV. They were present in Singapore when Garg died by drowning. While Goswami was seen swimming quite close to Garg in viral videos , Mahanta was the one recording the clips.

New arrests This comes after manager, event organizer's arrests With the latest arrests, the total number of people taken into custody in connection with Garg's death has risen to four. On Wednesday, Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma and event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta were also arrested. They have been charged under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy, and causing death by negligence.

Police custody Investigation is on, we cannot share much detail: Gupta Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta confirmed that both Sharma and Shyamkanu are currently in 14-day police custody. "The investigation is going on, and I cannot share much detail. We have added Section 103 of the BNS in the FIR now," he said. Section 103 deals with murder, carrying punishment of death or life imprisonment, along with a fine.

Ongoing probe CID team set to go to Singapore for investigation Gupta, who heads the Special Investigation Team (SIT), said the investigation is progressing on multiple fronts. "Our team is ready to go to Singapore. Some formalities are pending. We have sent the request through the proper channel under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, and once we get approval, the team will leave," he said. Meanwhile, Singaporean authorities have completed their own autopsy of Garg's body and will share it with his family soon.