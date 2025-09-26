Who's Shekhar Goswami? Bandmate detained in Zubeen Garg death case

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg (52) has detained musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami for questioning. Goswami was reportedly on the yacht trip with Garg in Singapore , where the singer died during a swimming incident on September 19. However, the authorities have not revealed the reason why the musician was detained.

Investigation progress SIT conducted raids at the residences of organizer, manager Earlier on Thursday, the SIT team conducted raids at the residences of Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma and Northeast India Festival (NEIF) organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta. Garg was in Singapore to perform at this very festival. However, both Sharma and Mahanta were reportedly absent from their homes in Dhirenpara and Geetanagar. This prompted a group of people to gather outside Sharma's residence, throwing stones at police vehicles and forcing authorities to baton-charge them.

Public unrest Two individuals were detained from the crowd The protests outside Sharma's residence escalated as the angry crowd attempted to break through the main entrance gate of the apartment block. However, heavy police deployment prevented them from doing so. An official said that two individuals were detained from the crowd for allegedly provoking the gathering to create disturbances on the scene.

Official assurance Will recommend CBI probe if SIT investigation unsatisfactory: Assam CM Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured that if at any point the SIT probe is found to be "unsatisfactory," then the state government would recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into Garg's death. He urged the public to have faith in the probe and not circulate rumors on social media, as it could hamper the investigation.