Who's Shekhar Goswami? Bandmate detained in Zubeen Garg death case
What's the story
The Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg (52) has detained musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami for questioning. Goswami was reportedly on the yacht trip with Garg in Singapore, where the singer died during a swimming incident on September 19. However, the authorities have not revealed the reason why the musician was detained.
Investigation progress
SIT conducted raids at the residences of organizer, manager
Earlier on Thursday, the SIT team conducted raids at the residences of Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma and Northeast India Festival (NEIF) organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta. Garg was in Singapore to perform at this very festival. However, both Sharma and Mahanta were reportedly absent from their homes in Dhirenpara and Geetanagar. This prompted a group of people to gather outside Sharma's residence, throwing stones at police vehicles and forcing authorities to baton-charge them.
Public unrest
Two individuals were detained from the crowd
The protests outside Sharma's residence escalated as the angry crowd attempted to break through the main entrance gate of the apartment block. However, heavy police deployment prevented them from doing so. An official said that two individuals were detained from the crowd for allegedly provoking the gathering to create disturbances on the scene.
Official assurance
Will recommend CBI probe if SIT investigation unsatisfactory: Assam CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured that if at any point the SIT probe is found to be "unsatisfactory," then the state government would recommend a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into Garg's death. He urged the public to have faith in the probe and not circulate rumors on social media, as it could hamper the investigation.
Autopsy results
Meanwhile, here's what we know about the investigation so far
Garg's death certificate from a Singapore hospital cited drowning as the cause of his demise. However, CM Sarma has expressed hope that more details will be disclosed in the post-mortem report. The Assam government had constituted a 10-member SIT to probe Garg's death on Wednesday under CID special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta. An additional autopsy was conducted on Garg at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on September 23, but the report is still awaited.