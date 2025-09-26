'Idli Kadai': Trailer of Dhanush's feel-good film out now

Cast and crew of the film

The film features an impressive lineup: Arun Vijay, Nithya Menon (teaming up with Dhanush again after Thiruchitrambalam), and Shalini Pandey.

Inspired by Dhanush's own childhood memories, he takes on both director and producer roles here.

Music is by G.V Prakash Kumar.

With a 'U' rating for all ages and a runtime of 2 hours 27 minutes, the movie's OTT partner isn't locked yet—though Netflix is reportedly interested.