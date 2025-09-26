Next Article
'Idli Kadai': Trailer of Dhanush's feel-good film out now
Entertainment
Dhanush's new Tamil film, Idli Kadai, finally arrives in cinemas on October 1 after a slight delay.
The story follows Murugan as he tries to bring his family's idli stall back to life, blending personal success with heartfelt nostalgia.
The trailer just dropped and gives a quick taste of this feel-good journey.
Cast and crew of the film
The film features an impressive lineup: Arun Vijay, Nithya Menon (teaming up with Dhanush again after Thiruchitrambalam), and Shalini Pandey.
Inspired by Dhanush's own childhood memories, he takes on both director and producer roles here.
Music is by G.V Prakash Kumar.
With a 'U' rating for all ages and a runtime of 2 hours 27 minutes, the movie's OTT partner isn't locked yet—though Netflix is reportedly interested.