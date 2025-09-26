Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' is 2025's biggest opener, collects ₹90cr
What's the story
The Telugu action drama OG, starring actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, has made a grand debut at the box office. The film, which had its paid premieres on Wednesday night and was released on Thursday, has reportedly collected ₹90.25 crore so far in India, becoming the biggest opener of the year. This includes ₹20.25 crore from the paid premieres and ₹70 crore from Thursday collections alone. It's expected to cross ₹150 crore worldwide.
Box office potential
'Coolie,' 'Chhaava' have been defeated
Kalyan has easily defeated other big releases of 2025-Rajinikanth's Coolie opened at ₹65cr, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava at ₹31cr, and Saiyaara at ₹21.5cr. Given that OG is the only major Telugu release this week, it's likely to continue its strong run at the box office for a few more days. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised its making and Kalyan's performance. Despite some issues with the writing, OG was hailed as a fan service to Kalyan's followers.
Film synopsis
More about 'OG'
OG, written and directed by Sujeeth, is a gangster action drama that tells the story of Ojhas Gambheera (Kalyan), a former gangster who returns to Mumbai to take on the city's underworld mafia. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Das, Priyanka Mohan, and others. Hashmi made his Telugu debut with this. It is set to get a sequel set in Tokyo. Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of OG.