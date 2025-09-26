Pawan Kalyan's 'OG' is 2025's biggest opener, collects ₹90cr   

Box office potential

'Coolie,' 'Chhaava' have been defeated

Kalyan has easily defeated other big releases of 2025-Rajinikanth's Coolie opened at ₹65cr, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava at ₹31cr, and Saiyaara at ₹21.5cr. Given that OG is the only major Telugu release this week, it's likely to continue its strong run at the box office for a few more days. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised its making and Kalyan's performance. Despite some issues with the writing, OG was hailed as a fan service to Kalyan's followers.