Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' to get a sequel? 

The much-anticipated film, They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan , finally hit theaters on Thursday. Directed by Sujeeth, the action entertainer has opened to a massive response from fans. Early reviews suggest that the film is a visual treat for the masses. What's more, according to a 123Telugu report, the makers have confirmed a sequel is in development!

Plot details Sequel to pick up from where the 1st film ends The sequel will reportedly continue from where the first film left off. The story will shift to Tokyo, where Kalyan's character takes on a new set of villains. While a release date for the sequel hasn't been announced yet, fans are already looking forward to what happens next in this thrilling saga.

Director's message Director hints at larger cinematic universe Along with the sequel announcement, director Sujeeth also hinted at a larger cinematic universe. He thanked everyone who contributed to They Call Him OG and expressed his gratitude toward his family, assistant directors, technicians, producers DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari, music composer Thaman S., editor Navin Nooli, and cinematographers Ravi K Chandran and Manoj. He told fans to enjoy the film and added that "this is just the beginning," hinting at more stories in this universe.