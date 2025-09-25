Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' to get a sequel?
What's the story
The much-anticipated film, They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, finally hit theaters on Thursday. Directed by Sujeeth, the action entertainer has opened to a massive response from fans. Early reviews suggest that the film is a visual treat for the masses. What's more, according to a 123Telugu report, the makers have confirmed a sequel is in development!
Plot details
Sequel to pick up from where the 1st film ends
The sequel will reportedly continue from where the first film left off. The story will shift to Tokyo, where Kalyan's character takes on a new set of villains. While a release date for the sequel hasn't been announced yet, fans are already looking forward to what happens next in this thrilling saga.
Director's message
Director hints at larger cinematic universe
Along with the sequel announcement, director Sujeeth also hinted at a larger cinematic universe. He thanked everyone who contributed to They Call Him OG and expressed his gratitude toward his family, assistant directors, technicians, producers DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari, music composer Thaman S., editor Navin Nooli, and cinematographers Ravi K Chandran and Manoj. He told fans to enjoy the film and added that "this is just the beginning," hinting at more stories in this universe.
Cast highlights
More about 'They Call Him OG'
Apart from Kalyan, They Call Him OG also stars Priyanka Mohan as the female lead, Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu debut, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, and Arjun Das. Neha Shetty has a special appearance in a song that is expected to be a chartbuster. The film's production is led by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment.