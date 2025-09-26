Next Article
Bobby Deol discusses Aryan Khan's struggles, praises his dedication
Entertainment
Bobby Deol recently talked about Aryan Khan's tough journey, especially after Aryan's 2021 drug-related arrest.
On a podcast, Bobby said Aryan faced things "no child should ever go through," pointing out the intense pressure young celebrities deal with.
'Despite being SRK's son, he's carving his own path'
Bobby shared that Aryan stands out for his fearless attitude and dedication to filmmaking.
Working with him as a director felt special—almost like working with his own son.
Despite being Shah Rukh Khan's son, Bobby said Aryan is carving his own path, showing real commitment and unique style.