'Truly honored': Diljit Dosanjh bags International Emmy nomination for 'Chamkila'

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has bagged a nomination at the 53rd International Emmy Awards. He is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in Amar Singh Chamkila, a film directed by Imtiaz Ali . The film itself has also been nominated in the TV Movie/Mini-Series category. The nominations were announced on Thursday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Film's success More about 'Amar Singh Chamkila' Amar Singh Chamkila, a biopic on the legendary Punjabi singer, was praised for its direction, performances by the cast, and music by AR Rahman. The film tells the story of Chamkila's life and his untimely death in 1988. Dosanjh plays the titular role while Parineeti Chopra stars as his wife Amarjot.

Artist's response Dosanjh's reaction to the nomination Reacting to the nomination, Dosanjh said, "I feel truly honored. Amar Singh Chamkila, an artist from Punjab, is being recognized and talked about at a global level on such a prestigious stage like the International Emmys." "This nomination is not just for me but for the entire legacy of Chamkila. I am grateful to Imtiaz Ali Sir for choosing me for the role."

Director's view Ali on bringing Chamkila's story to light Ali, who directed and co-wrote Amar Singh Chamkila, said he was "very happy" to bring the story of Chamkila to light. He also congratulated Dosanjh for his nomination. "Amar Singh Chamkila is a rare film because it has to do with the scent of the land of Punjab- its music, its socio-politics, its conflict, its aspirations, and its many problems."