Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' is all set for massive box office
Rajinikanth is back in action with Coolie, hitting theaters worldwide on August 14.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this star-packed thriller also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir—with special cameos from Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.
The story follows Rajinikanth in a gold smuggling adventure.
'Coolie' in numbers
Coolie releases in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi across standard screens.
The trailer and audio launch are set for August 2 in Chennai.
US fans get an early premiere on August 13 at 7:30pm EST (that's August 14 at 5am IST), while India's First Day First Shows start at 9am in Tamil Nadu and even earlier elsewhere.
Where to watch 'Coolie'
Advance ticket sales in the US have already crossed $600,000; Indian bookings open soon.
After its theatrical run, Coolie will stream exclusively—so you can catch it anywhere!