Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa expecting 1st child
Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa just shared some happy news—they're expecting their first child together.
They posted about it on social media, and you can really feel their excitement as they get ready to start this new chapter as parents.
'Baby on the way'
The couple made it official with an Instagram post featuring a soft pastel photo, a floral wreath, and a little cradle.
The picture said "Baby on the way," and Rao simply wrote, "Elated ," which pretty much sums up how thrilled they both are for what's next.