Controversial Tamil film Bad Girl gets green light
Bad Girl, a Tamil coming-of-age film directed by Varsha Bharath and produced by Vetri Maaran, lands in Indian theaters on September 5.
Presented by Anurag Kashyap, the movie has already stirred up social media with its teaser about a Brahmin girl's personal choices.
'Bad Girl' to clash with 'Madhrasi'
You can catch Bad Girl in theaters across India. It's releasing alongside the action film Madhrasi.
The film has already won several international awards
Bad Girl has picked up international awards at film festivals in Rotterdam and Valencia, with more screenings lined up in Italy and Poland.
The cast—Anjali Sivaraman, Shanthi Priya, and Saranya Ravichandran—has earned praise for their performances.
On IMDb, it currently holds a 5.1/10 rating from early viewers.