Celebrated poet Kumar Vishwas crafts lyrics for Ramayana
Get ready for a fresh take on the Ramayana—Dr. Kumar Vishwas is writing the lyrics for director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, with music by Oscar winners A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
The movie will blend Indian classical sounds with global orchestration and is set to hit theaters across two Diwalis in 2026 and 2027.
'Timeless' story to be told through spectacular visuals
Vishwas's words are expected to bring real heart and spiritual depth to the story, something Hans Zimmer has called "timeless" and perfectly in tune with their music.
With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman—and top-notch visuals from an Oscar-winning VFX team—this film aims to showcase India's mythology on a global stage like never before.