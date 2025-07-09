Celebrated poet Kumar Vishwas crafts lyrics for Ramayana

'Timeless' story to be told through spectacular visuals

Vishwas's words are expected to bring real heart and spiritual depth to the story, something Hans Zimmer has called "timeless" and perfectly in tune with their music.

With Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman—and top-notch visuals from an Oscar-winning VFX team—this film aims to showcase India's mythology on a global stage like never before.