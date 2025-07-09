Next Article
Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' 1st look takes internet by storm
Aditya Dhar's new film Dhurandhar is already making waves, with its teaser crossing 100 million views online.
Ranveer Singh shows up in a totally fierce, almost unrecognizable avatar, hinting at some serious action ahead.
The line "Ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon" sets a dark, suspenseful vibe—classic Dhar style—while the plot itself stays pretty mysterious.
Teaser shows more focus on action than plot
The film brings together big names like Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. Fans on social media are loving the intense performances—especially Khanna's strong presence and Singh's intimidating energy.
Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases thanks to its unique look and secretive storyline.