Bigg Boss insider shares distressing on-set incident
As Bigg Boss gets ready for its 19th season this August, project head Abhishek Mukherjee opened up about a tough moment from the show's past.
He shared that a well-known actress, struggling after a breakup and a fake relationship inside the house, once threatened suicide due to emotional stress.
'We have to ensure we don't cross ethical lines'
Mukherjee said the crisis happened at 3am in Lonavala, and the crew immediately rushed in to support her, staying on call until a psychiatrist arrived.
He emphasized that Bigg Boss always has 24/7 psychological help available for contestants.
"We have to ensure we don't cross ethical lines," he added, underlining how seriously they take mental health and contestant safety on reality TV.