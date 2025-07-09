Next Article
Kannappa's anticipated OTT release date revealed
Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, is tentatively set to stream from September 5 after a theatrical run since June 20.
The film made waves at the box office with over ₹50 crore in earnings and has been especially praised for Manchu's performance, particularly in scenes involving the worship of Lord Shiva.
'Kannappa' has already recovered much of its cost
Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa stands out for its big-budget production and cameos from Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal. Kajal Aggarwal appears as Shiva's wife.
The movie's OTT deal has already helped recover much of its cost—so if you missed it in theaters, streaming is your chance to catch all the buzz.