Kannappa's anticipated OTT release date revealed

'Kannappa' has already recovered much of its cost

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa stands out for its big-budget production and cameos from Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal. Kajal Aggarwal appears as Shiva's wife.

The movie's OTT deal has already helped recover much of its cost—so if you missed it in theaters, streaming is your chance to catch all the buzz.