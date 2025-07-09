Girish AD addresses rumors about 'Premalu 2'

'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' shooting starts in September

Rumors had fans worried that Premalu 2 was shelved, but it's just delayed.

Right now, all eyes are on Bethlehem Kudumba Unit—a romantic drama starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju from the same team behind Premalu.

Shooting starts in late September or early October. Once that's done, Girish AD will dive straight into making Premalu 2.