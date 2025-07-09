Next Article
Girish AD addresses rumors about 'Premalu 2'
Director Girish AD has cleared the air: Premalu 2 is definitely happening, but only after he wraps up his next film, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.
The first Premalu was a massive hit—over ₹100 crore at the box office and a streaming favorite—so fans can relax knowing the sequel is still on track.
'Bethlehem Kudumba Unit' shooting starts in September
Rumors had fans worried that Premalu 2 was shelved, but it's just delayed.
Right now, all eyes are on Bethlehem Kudumba Unit—a romantic drama starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju from the same team behind Premalu.
Shooting starts in late September or early October. Once that's done, Girish AD will dive straight into making Premalu 2.