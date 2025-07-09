Next Article
Son of Sardaar 2 trailer: Runtime and CBFC certification revealed
Get ready—Son of Sardaar 2's trailer, featuring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, runs just under three minutes and is rated UA 13+, so it's mostly family-friendly but might have a few mature moments.
Did you know?
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film stars Devgn as Jassi, with Thakur as his love interest and Neeru Bajwa as his wife.
You'll also spot Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, and Chunky Panday.
The movie hits theaters on July 25 next year—right alongside The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Plus, its song "Pehla Tu Duja Tu" has already gone viral!
Follow-up to the original 'Son of Sardaar'
This one's a follow-up to the original Son of Sardaar from 2012, bringing back Devgn in another comedy-drama adventure.