Son of Sardaar 2 trailer: Runtime and CBFC certification revealed

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film stars Devgn as Jassi, with Thakur as his love interest and Neeru Bajwa as his wife.

You'll also spot Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, and Chunky Panday.

The movie hits theaters on July 25 next year—right alongside The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Plus, its song "Pehla Tu Duja Tu" has already gone viral!