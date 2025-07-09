Next Article
Speculation surrounds 'Coolie' promotional strategy
Rajinikanth is back with Coolie, hitting theaters worldwide on August 14, 2025.
Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this action-packed Tamil drama features a star lineup—Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and a special dance number by Pooja Hegde.
There's even a cameo from Aamir Khan to look out for.
'Coolie' to have exclusive theatrical release
Coolie will be released only in theaters—no word yet on when or if it'll stream online.
Produced by Sun Pictures, this marks another milestone in Rajinikanth's illustrious career.
'Coolie' vs 'War 2'
Get ready for some serious competition: Coolie is dropping the same weekend as War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.
Both films are expected to make big waves this Independence Day.