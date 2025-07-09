Speculation surrounds 'Coolie' promotional strategy Entertainment Jul 09, 2025

Rajinikanth is back with Coolie, hitting theaters worldwide on August 14, 2025.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this action-packed Tamil drama features a star lineup—Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and a special dance number by Pooja Hegde.

There's even a cameo from Aamir Khan to look out for.