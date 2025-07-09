Next Article
Jolly LLB 3 targets Gandhi Jayanti 2025 release
Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, might now hit theaters on October 2 instead of the original September 19, 2025, date.
The move is all about making the most of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday and giving fans a festive movie weekend.
Akshay, Arshad together again for 'Jolly LLB 3'
This third Jolly LLB film brings back both Kumar and Warsi together for the first time in the series.
Alongside them, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi join in, with director Subhash Kapoor aiming for a fun, family-friendly vibe.
Kumar has even praised Warsi's comic timing—so their chemistry should be worth watching out for!