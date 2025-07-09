Jolly LLB 3 targets Gandhi Jayanti 2025 release

Akshay, Arshad together again for 'Jolly LLB 3'

This third Jolly LLB film brings back both Kumar and Warsi together for the first time in the series.

Alongside them, Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi join in, with director Subhash Kapoor aiming for a fun, family-friendly vibe.

Kumar has even praised Warsi's comic timing—so their chemistry should be worth watching out for!