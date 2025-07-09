Bobby Deol unveils dramatic transformation for new role
Bobby Deol has seriously switched things up for his next projects—he lost 15kg to get into what he calls a "rugged avatar," saying it's "completely different from anything I've done before."
This comes right after his buzzworthy role in Animal, and just before his upcoming films Jana Nayagan and the Netflix series The Bads of Bollywood.
How Bobby transformed for 'Animal'
Getting here wasn't easy. Bobby stuck to a tough four-month routine: daily weight training, intense cardio twice a day, and a super strict diet—think lots of eggs, chicken, veggies, and absolutely no sweets.
His trainer shared that Bobby got his body fat down to 12% while building more muscle for that Animal look.
What's next for the actor?
With long hair, a thick beard, and salt-and-pepper mustache, Bobby's new style is a real shift from his earlier roles.
He's clearly leaning into intense characters these days—and after Animal's success, he's all set for what's next with Jana Nayagan and The Bads of Bollywood.