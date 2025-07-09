Bobby Deol unveils dramatic transformation for new role Entertainment Jul 09, 2025

Bobby Deol has seriously switched things up for his next projects—he lost 15kg to get into what he calls a "rugged avatar," saying it's "completely different from anything I've done before."

This comes right after his buzzworthy role in Animal, and just before his upcoming films Jana Nayagan and the Netflix series The Bads of Bollywood.