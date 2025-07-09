Bipasha Basu excited for Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara'
The trailer for Saiyaara is here, introducing Ahaan Panday as Krish Kapoor—an aspiring singer frustrated by the music industry's favoritism.
He teams up with Vaani (Aneet Padda), a lyricist whose words give his songs real heart.
Their chemistry stands out, but things take a dramatic turn when their relationship hits a breaking point, including a scene where Vaani threatens Krish with a knife.
'Saiyaara' to clash with 'Tanvi The Great'
Saiyaara lands in theaters on July 18, 2025—the same day as Anupam Kher's directorial debut Tanvi The Great.
The film features tracks from Jubin Nautiyal, Arijit Singh, and Mithoon.
Even Bipasha Basu hopped on Instagram to share her excitement about the trailer.
Fans are loving the intense chemistry between the leads
Fans are already loving the intense vibe between Panday and Padda.
Many are talking about the emotional depth of the story—and that wild moment where Vaani threatens Krish with a knife before his rise to fame.
People think Saiyaara could become a new favorite among romantic dramas.