Bipasha Basu excited for Ahaan Panday's 'Saiyaara'

Saiyaara lands in theaters on July 18, 2025—the same day as Anupam Kher 's directorial debut Tanvi The Great. The film features tracks from Jubin Nautiyal, Arijit Singh, and Mithoon. Even Bipasha Basu hopped on Instagram to share her excitement about the trailer.

Fans are already loving the intense vibe between Panday and Padda.

Many are talking about the emotional depth of the story—and that wild moment where Vaani threatens Krish with a knife before his rise to fame.

People think Saiyaara could become a new favorite among romantic dramas.