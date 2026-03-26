Rajkummar-Sanya's 'Toaster' release date announced; 1st look out

Patralekhaa excited to bring 'Toaster' to audiences

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, Toaster brings together a fun cast including Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Jitendra Joshi.

The film promises offbeat characters and wild plot twists for plenty of laughs.

Patralekhaa says she's excited about the film's unique humor and teaming up with Netflix to tell stories that break the mold.