Rajkummar-Sanya's 'Toaster' release date announced; 1st look out
Entertainment
Heads up, comedy fans: Toaster, a dark comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, is dropping on Netflix April 15, 2026.
It's the very first film from Kampa Films, the new production house started by Rao and Patralekhaa.
Patralekhaa excited to bring 'Toaster' to audiences
Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, Toaster brings together a fun cast including Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Jitendra Joshi.
The film promises offbeat characters and wild plot twists for plenty of laughs.
Patralekhaa says she's excited about the film's unique humor and teaming up with Netflix to tell stories that break the mold.