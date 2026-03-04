Yadav is currently out on bail

'Imaginary stories': Rajpal Yadav denies crying before the judge

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has denied allegations that he cried before a judge or claimed to have no money. Speaking to IANS, he said these claims were "imaginary stories" created by social media users who don't know anything about the case. "Don't believe the imaginary stories of social media...some of the stuff is being pushed by the well-wishers, while other is being spread by the people who do not know anything about the subject," he said.