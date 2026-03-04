'Imaginary stories': Rajpal Yadav denies crying before the judge
What's the story
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav has denied allegations that he cried before a judge or claimed to have no money. Speaking to IANS, he said these claims were "imaginary stories" created by social media users who don't know anything about the case. "Don't believe the imaginary stories of social media...some of the stuff is being pushed by the well-wishers, while other is being spread by the people who do not know anything about the subject," he said.
Actor's response
People from industry stood by him, says Yadav
Yadav further added, "If one looks at Rajpal's face, there should be a burst of laughter; do not expect anything more than that." He also revealed that many people from the industry stood by him during this tough time. Many people helped him, the Khatta Meetha actor told the agency, noting their names were not highlighted on social media.
Legal proceedings
Next hearing on March 18
Yadav was recently granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in a check bounce case. His lawyer told the court that he had submitted a Demand Draft of ₹1.5 crore as part of the proceedings. The court has now scheduled the next hearing for March 18, which is also when his interim bail will expire.